Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4616 ROMA Court

4616 Roma Court · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Roma Court, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Stunning European styled Contemporary Home in the heart of the exclusive Silver Strand area of Marina Del Rey. This Furnished and fully fitted Home features designer finishes by Boffi, Minotti, Fantini, Fukasawa and Phillip Stark. The Italian Gourmet Kitchen boasts Miele appliances, wine and beer fridges, a teppanyaki grill, heated floors, a lounge area, and custom 12 seat walnut breakfast/dining table. The open floor-plan leads you to the living room with fireplace which extends to the outside world with bi-fold doors and is complemented by a library and Yamaha Baby Grand. There are 4 large bedrooms with modern en-suite designer bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has motorized blackout blinds, walk-in closet, and a breathtaking bath, heated floors, towel warmer, dual sinks and showerheads. There is a large media room and gym, Private Roof Deck with Fire Pit, private garage, outdoor shower, Crestron home and media system. Minutes to Abbot Kinney, shops, restaurants, Marina and Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 ROMA Court have any available units?
4616 ROMA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 ROMA Court have?
Some of 4616 ROMA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 ROMA Court currently offering any rent specials?
4616 ROMA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 ROMA Court pet-friendly?
No, 4616 ROMA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4616 ROMA Court offer parking?
Yes, 4616 ROMA Court offers parking.
Does 4616 ROMA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 ROMA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 ROMA Court have a pool?
No, 4616 ROMA Court does not have a pool.
Does 4616 ROMA Court have accessible units?
No, 4616 ROMA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 ROMA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 ROMA Court has units with dishwashers.
