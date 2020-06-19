4616 ROMA Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

Stunning European styled Contemporary Home in the heart of the exclusive Silver Strand area of Marina Del Rey. This Furnished and fully fitted Home features designer finishes by Boffi, Minotti, Fantini, Fukasawa and Phillip Stark. The Italian Gourmet Kitchen boasts Miele appliances, wine and beer fridges, a teppanyaki grill, heated floors, a lounge area, and custom 12 seat walnut breakfast/dining table. The open floor-plan leads you to the living room with fireplace which extends to the outside world with bi-fold doors and is complemented by a library and Yamaha Baby Grand. There are 4 large bedrooms with modern en-suite designer bathrooms. The Master Bedroom has motorized blackout blinds, walk-in closet, and a breathtaking bath, heated floors, towel warmer, dual sinks and showerheads. There is a large media room and gym, Private Roof Deck with Fire Pit, private garage, outdoor shower, Crestron home and media system. Minutes to Abbot Kinney, shops, restaurants, Marina and Beach.