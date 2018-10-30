All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2

4615 Saloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Saloma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
NEWLY BUILT ATTACHED HOUSE WITH OWN BACKYARD!
- Nestled in prime Sherman Oaks, this stunning 1 bedroom / 1 bath charmer has 847 sq. ft. of living space!
- Contemporary open floor plan design with a unique feeling of elegance, features natural lighting, high-ceilings, and 8 feet tall French doors, opening into the secluded private backyard, shaded with beautiful canopy of trees
- High-end engineered hardwood floors throughout the house
- Modern kitchen with island, new stainless steel appliances, custom self-closing cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of extra storage space
- Bathroom with deep soaking bathtub 66 inches long, designer tiles and modern double sink vanity
- Bedroom with 2 windows and large mirrored closet
- Convenient separate laundry room inside (washer and drier will be installed upon request)
- Brand new central air / central heat unit!
- Individual carport for 2 cars!
- Cold water is included in the price!
- Windows facing North and canopy of trees will keep the house cool and will help you save on electricity!
- Conveniently located close to 101 and 405 freeways, Ventura Blvd., and Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

