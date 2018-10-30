4615 N Saloma Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

NEWLY BUILT ATTACHED HOUSE WITH OWN BACKYARD!

- Nestled in prime Sherman Oaks, this stunning 1 bedroom / 1 bath charmer has 847 sq. ft. of living space!

- Contemporary open floor plan design with a unique feeling of elegance, features natural lighting, high-ceilings, and 8 feet tall French doors, opening into the secluded private backyard, shaded with beautiful canopy of trees

- High-end engineered hardwood floors throughout the house

- Modern kitchen with island, new stainless steel appliances, custom self-closing cabinets, beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of extra storage space

- Bathroom with deep soaking bathtub 66 inches long, designer tiles and modern double sink vanity

- Bedroom with 2 windows and large mirrored closet

- Convenient separate laundry room inside (washer and drier will be installed upon request)

- Brand new central air / central heat unit!

- Individual carport for 2 cars!

- Cold water is included in the price!

- Windows facing North and canopy of trees will keep the house cool and will help you save on electricity!

- Conveniently located close to 101 and 405 freeways, Ventura Blvd., and Sherman Oaks Galleria.