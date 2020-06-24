4614 NOB HILL Drive

Amenities

All utilities included in this special Double Studio! Create where you live in this sweet spot tucked away in the hills of Mt. Washington, just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Highland Park. A unique set-up that includes two separate spaces. The first is designed as the Living area studio with poured concrete floors, top of the line appliances (including Bosch dishwasher and Verona Stove), air conditioning, new bath and bonus deep storage. A second spaces is designed as an in-home creative studio. Whether you're a photographer, painter or wood worker, the natural light & high ceilings, not to mention the creative energy of Mt. Washington, will lend something special to your next project. Front patio area provides the perfect spot for your fantasy container garden. Owner is open to customizing based on your specific needs. Property includes Bosch Washer and Dryer, all appliances and even an outdoor gas grill for your private use!