4610 Lindley Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS CUSTOM CONTEMPORARY HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS,3 BATHROOMS, LARGE FAMILY ROOM W/FP,BREAKFASTNOOKW/FP,LIVING ROOMW/FP. THIS HOUSE HAS BEEN RECENTLY REMODELED BEAUTIFULLY,NEW KITCHEN,NEW FLOORING,NEW FIRE PLACE AND NEW PAINT,THIS STUNNING SOUTH OF THE BLVD HAS IT ALL!QUALITY THROUGHOUT,LOCTED AT THE END OF THE LINDLEY AVE AT BOTTOM OF THE HILLS IN THE QUITE & SECLUDED CUL-DE-SAC.LARGE LOT IN THE FRONT ,THE WOODEN GATES OPENS UP TO RUSTIC &PRIVATE OASIS A SECLUDED RETREAT THAT TRANSPORTS YOU IN TO WHIMSICAL WORLD FILLED WITH ARTISTIC TOUCHES AND ARCHIECTURAL INTEREST.