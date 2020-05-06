Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent - Property Id: 34921



This split level duplex is located in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Electric gate for easy access to large driveway for off street parking

Beautiful landscaped private front yard with a tall green privacy hedges at the front of the property. The gardener is scheduled every week.

Updates kitchen with dishwasher. 3 large bedrooms master bedroom and bathroom with a walk in closet.

Central ac and heat

This is a well maintained property a must see,

4610 Arlington Ave features

- 3 large bedrooms

- 2 full bathrooms

- open floor plan

- quartz counter-tops

- dishwasher

- microwave oven

- Stove/oven

- recessed LED lighting

- central air conditioning

- master bedroom and bathroom

- large closets

- large rooms

- washer and dryer hook-ups

- new paint and floors throughout

- private entrance

- covered large front porch

- private yard for entertaining

- plenty of off-street parking

- new yellow door!

