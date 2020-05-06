All apartments in Los Angeles
4610 Arlington Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

4610 Arlington Ave

4610 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent - Property Id: 34921

This split level duplex is located in the Park Mesa Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Electric gate for easy access to large driveway for off street parking
Beautiful landscaped private front yard with a tall green privacy hedges at the front of the property. The gardener is scheduled every week.
Updates kitchen with dishwasher. 3 large bedrooms master bedroom and bathroom with a walk in closet.
Central ac and heat
This is a well maintained property a must see,
Please schedule your showing now.
4610 Arlington Ave features
- 3 large bedrooms
- 2 full bathrooms
- open floor plan
- quartz counter-tops
- dishwasher
- microwave oven
- Stove/oven
- recessed LED lighting
- central air conditioning
- master bedroom and bathroom
- large closets
- large rooms
- washer and dryer hook-ups
- new paint and floors throughout
- private entrance
- covered large front porch
- private yard for entertaining
- plenty of off-street parking
- new yellow door!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/34921p
Property Id 34921

(RLNE5149092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Arlington Ave have any available units?
4610 Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Arlington Ave have?
Some of 4610 Arlington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Arlington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Arlington Ave offers parking.
Does 4610 Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 4610 Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4610 Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Arlington Ave has units with dishwashers.

