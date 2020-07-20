4606 Abargo Street

Amenities

650SQFT Guest House+450SQFTBonus Room+UTILITIES INCLUDED



ALL UTILITIES+EXTRAS INCLUDED IN RENT. NO DRUGS, NO SMOKING, NO WILD PARTIES--Available for rent is a 650SQFT tastefully remodeled attached 1BR/1B Guest Unit with 450SQFT BIG Bonus room/finished garage located in the front wing of the residence. The all new, completely remodeled, bright and clean Guest Unit has two entrances. The modern master bedroom has closet organizer system, new tile flooring and bath with walk-in rock shower. The living area has vaulted ceilings, gorgeous leaded glass, newly restored tile flooring and new white kitchenette with granite countertop, new microwave with vent and new induction stove. The renovated spacious and multipurpose finished garage has new vinyl epoxy flooring, new garage opener, insulation, and recessed lighting--use as game room, library, gym, theatre, home office, entertaining space, workshop, playroom or studio. The Guest Unit is available unfurnished or semi-furnished (refrigerator, couch set, dining set, pans, space heaters) for same price. Other features include central air, new mini split AC, new ceiling fans, new window shades/curtains, new reverse osmosis water filter system, new sink, new garbage disposal. Rent includes utilities and additional services: internet with unlimited data, electricity, water, gas, trash, sewer, upkeep of shared space, up to 2 reserved off-street spaces for parking cars, yard maintenance and surveillance cameras. Shared space include indoor laundry facility, 1/2bathroom and outdoor fenced deck area. Lease length - 12 Months. Pet policies - will consider small pet. Ready for occupancy now. Best value rental for the square footage, aesthetics, convenience and security compared to other 2-BR rentals in the area. Email or Call. Application, Background Check, Credit Check and at least 3 References (Previous Landlord, Current Employer and Current Landlord) Required. Looking for good, responsible tenants with great credit score and no prior evictions. Renter Insurance required in the Lease.



Additional benefits:

-no common walls shared with neighbor and quiet neighborhood

-ambiance of a single story home; no steep stairs or elevator issues

-safety is priority: security system, limited street parking (guest parking available), dead end road

-highly rated schools

-accessibility: 0.5 mile from hiking trails (Serrania Park), 1 mile from 101 freeway, minutes away from shopping, entertainment, and the restaurants of Ventura Blvd., The Village of Warner Center & The Commons Of Calabasas, 2 miles from swimming pool (Woodland Hills Rec Center), 12 miles from the beach