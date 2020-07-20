All apartments in Los Angeles
4606 Abargo Street

4606 Abargo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Abargo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
media room
pet friendly
650SQFT Guest House+450SQFTBonus Room+UTILITIES INCLUDED

ALL UTILITIES+EXTRAS INCLUDED IN RENT. NO DRUGS, NO SMOKING, NO WILD PARTIES--Available for rent is a 650SQFT tastefully remodeled attached 1BR/1B Guest Unit with 450SQFT BIG Bonus room/finished garage located in the front wing of the residence. The all new, completely remodeled, bright and clean Guest Unit has two entrances. The modern master bedroom has closet organizer system, new tile flooring and bath with walk-in rock shower. The living area has vaulted ceilings, gorgeous leaded glass, newly restored tile flooring and new white kitchenette with granite countertop, new microwave with vent and new induction stove. The renovated spacious and multipurpose finished garage has new vinyl epoxy flooring, new garage opener, insulation, and recessed lighting--use as game room, library, gym, theatre, home office, entertaining space, workshop, playroom or studio. The Guest Unit is available unfurnished or semi-furnished (refrigerator, couch set, dining set, pans, space heaters) for same price. Other features include central air, new mini split AC, new ceiling fans, new window shades/curtains, new reverse osmosis water filter system, new sink, new garbage disposal. Rent includes utilities and additional services: internet with unlimited data, electricity, water, gas, trash, sewer, upkeep of shared space, up to 2 reserved off-street spaces for parking cars, yard maintenance and surveillance cameras. Shared space include indoor laundry facility, 1/2bathroom and outdoor fenced deck area. Lease length - 12 Months. Pet policies - will consider small pet. Ready for occupancy now. Best value rental for the square footage, aesthetics, convenience and security compared to other 2-BR rentals in the area. Email or Call. Application, Background Check, Credit Check and at least 3 References (Previous Landlord, Current Employer and Current Landlord) Required. Looking for good, responsible tenants with great credit score and no prior evictions. Renter Insurance required in the Lease.

Additional benefits:
-no common walls shared with neighbor and quiet neighborhood
-ambiance of a single story home; no steep stairs or elevator issues
-safety is priority: security system, limited street parking (guest parking available), dead end road
-highly rated schools
-accessibility: 0.5 mile from hiking trails (Serrania Park), 1 mile from 101 freeway, minutes away from shopping, entertainment, and the restaurants of Ventura Blvd., The Village of Warner Center & The Commons Of Calabasas, 2 miles from swimming pool (Woodland Hills Rec Center), 12 miles from the beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Abargo Street have any available units?
4606 Abargo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Abargo Street have?
Some of 4606 Abargo Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Abargo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Abargo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Abargo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Abargo Street is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Abargo Street offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Abargo Street offers parking.
Does 4606 Abargo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Abargo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Abargo Street have a pool?
Yes, 4606 Abargo Street has a pool.
Does 4606 Abargo Street have accessible units?
No, 4606 Abargo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Abargo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Abargo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
