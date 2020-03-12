All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 460 S. Spring St. #1216.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
460 S. Spring St. #1216
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

460 S. Spring St. #1216

460 S Spring St · (323) 558-3288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

460 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 460 S. Spring St. #1216 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
elevator
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
New York style apartment with stunning view - This beautiful one bedroom condo sits on the twelfth floor of The Rowan Building, a Los Angeles historic landmark with 180-degree views of the city. With wood floors and tall ceilings throughout, this urban place is perfect for someone looking to be minutes away from Pershing Square. The skylight and huge windows let natural light pour in, and provides a gorgeous view of Downtown LA. Offered is 24-hour security and a lounge room for studying or relaxing. Pets allowed! Being in the heart of the City, you are very close to fabulous restaurants, entertainment and shopping all around. The apartment comes with two parking spaces and is only a quick walk away from the metro and a few major bus lines.

Building Features
• Beaux-arts Style Clad in Original Face Brick and Terra Cotta
• 24-hour Patrol and Concierge
• Waterscape Fountains
• Original Marble Tile Flooring in Elevator Lobbies
• Greenbelt
• Gas BBQ Area

To call this apartment your home today, contact Christina at (323) 558.3312.

(RLNE4483867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 S. Spring St. #1216 have any available units?
460 S. Spring St. #1216 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 S. Spring St. #1216 have?
Some of 460 S. Spring St. #1216's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 S. Spring St. #1216 currently offering any rent specials?
460 S. Spring St. #1216 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 S. Spring St. #1216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 S. Spring St. #1216 is pet friendly.
Does 460 S. Spring St. #1216 offer parking?
Yes, 460 S. Spring St. #1216 does offer parking.
Does 460 S. Spring St. #1216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 S. Spring St. #1216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 S. Spring St. #1216 have a pool?
No, 460 S. Spring St. #1216 does not have a pool.
Does 460 S. Spring St. #1216 have accessible units?
No, 460 S. Spring St. #1216 does not have accessible units.
Does 460 S. Spring St. #1216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 S. Spring St. #1216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 460 S. Spring St. #1216?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity