4572 W Adams Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Charming 3 bed+1bath in the heart of West Adams Arts District. This recently renovated unit has brand-new floors, brand new bathroom, roof patio & washer + dryer right in the unit. Hungry? It's minutes to the Culver City TJ's and the new food Co-Op. Don't feel like cooking? How about some great food from local restaurants? West Adams has great options! Delicious Pizza, Alta, Adams Coffee, Los Anayas, Sweet E's and the newest addition - Mizlala. Easy access to: the beach, Miracle Mile, USC, DTLA, Fairfax, Chinatown. Located near Ballona Creek and the Metro! Pets ok!