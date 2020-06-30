All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:49 AM

4564 ST Catalpa

4564 Catalpa Street · (310) 275-9595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4564 Catalpa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New spacious 4-bedroom 2-bath lower unit in a duplex in a great neighborhood. Beautiful views of the City. This charming unit in El Sereno features recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout, central heating and air conditioning and 2-car garage. The laundry hookups are located within the unit. Convenient access to Downtown Los Angeles, California State University, Los Angeles, University of Southern California Health Sciences and Keck School of Medicine. Walking distance to nearby schools and close to public transportation and all major highways 5, 10, 110 and 710.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4564 ST Catalpa have any available units?
4564 ST Catalpa has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4564 ST Catalpa have?
Some of 4564 ST Catalpa's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4564 ST Catalpa currently offering any rent specials?
4564 ST Catalpa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4564 ST Catalpa pet-friendly?
No, 4564 ST Catalpa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4564 ST Catalpa offer parking?
Yes, 4564 ST Catalpa offers parking.
Does 4564 ST Catalpa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4564 ST Catalpa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4564 ST Catalpa have a pool?
No, 4564 ST Catalpa does not have a pool.
Does 4564 ST Catalpa have accessible units?
No, 4564 ST Catalpa does not have accessible units.
Does 4564 ST Catalpa have units with dishwashers?
No, 4564 ST Catalpa does not have units with dishwashers.
