4557 Pickford Street - 1
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:28 AM

4557 Pickford Street - 1

4557 Pickford Street · (323) 408-1075
4557 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new building with gorgeous landscaping throughout. Townhouse style unit with new laminate wood flooring throughout. Large, spacious, full size bathrooms and bedrooms with walk in closets. Open floor plan kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave, gas stove/oven, and dishwasher and quartz countertops. Recessed lighting throughout unit. Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit. Unit includes two car tandem garage plus and extra storage room. One year lease. Pets negotiable. Tenant pays for all utilities except gardener. Unit is in move in ready condition. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or 970-398-5089 or juliewade@citywidela.com to set up a time to view the property.
Brand New 4 Unit Building; Front Duplex is a 3 story building consisting of 2 units each with 3 Bedroom 3 Bath. The back Duplex is a 3 story building consisting of 2 units each with 4 Bedroom 3 Baths, all are Available now!!! Garage parking, separate utilities, and washer/dryer hook-ups.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4557 Pickford Street - 1 have any available units?
4557 Pickford Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Pickford Street - 1 have?
Some of 4557 Pickford Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Pickford Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Pickford Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Pickford Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4557 Pickford Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4557 Pickford Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4557 Pickford Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 4557 Pickford Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 Pickford Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Pickford Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4557 Pickford Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4557 Pickford Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4557 Pickford Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Pickford Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 Pickford Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
