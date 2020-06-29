4557 Pickford Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new building with gorgeous landscaping throughout. Townhouse style unit with new laminate wood flooring throughout. Large, spacious, full size bathrooms and bedrooms with walk in closets. Open floor plan kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave, gas stove/oven, and dishwasher and quartz countertops. Recessed lighting throughout unit. Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit. Unit includes two car tandem garage plus and extra storage room. One year lease. Pets negotiable. Tenant pays for all utilities except gardener. Unit is in move in ready condition. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or 970-398-5089 or juliewade@citywidela.com to set up a time to view the property.

Brand New 4 Unit Building; Front Duplex is a 3 story building consisting of 2 units each with 3 Bedroom 3 Bath. The back Duplex is a 3 story building consisting of 2 units each with 4 Bedroom 3 Baths, all are Available now!!! Garage parking, separate utilities, and washer/dryer hook-ups.