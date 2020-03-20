All apartments in Los Angeles
4557 PAULHAN Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:55 AM

4557 PAULHAN Avenue

4557 Paulhan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4557 Paulhan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Here is a wonderful opportunity to lease a spacious Eagle Rock home in the desirable neighborhood surrounding Occidental College! The living room is bright and open, with plenty of space for a dining area, and features a fireplace and a sliding door to the rear patio. The kitchen has abundant storage and counter space, including a breakfast bar, and leads to a full laundry room. The rear patio is private and ready to host your summer barbecues, or house a container garden for the green thumbs! Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a master suite with its own bath. All the rooms are large, freshly painted, and have new flooring. There is a two-car attached garage for parking and additional storage. Enjoy all that Eagle Rock and Highland Park have to offer - this home provides easy access to the amenities Oxy offers, plus nearby shops and restaurants! This is the back house on a two-unit property, there are no shared walls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 PAULHAN Avenue have any available units?
4557 PAULHAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 PAULHAN Avenue have?
Some of 4557 PAULHAN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 PAULHAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4557 PAULHAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 PAULHAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4557 PAULHAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4557 PAULHAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4557 PAULHAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4557 PAULHAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 PAULHAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 PAULHAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4557 PAULHAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4557 PAULHAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4557 PAULHAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 PAULHAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 PAULHAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
