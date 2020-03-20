4557 PAULHAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Here is a wonderful opportunity to lease a spacious Eagle Rock home in the desirable neighborhood surrounding Occidental College! The living room is bright and open, with plenty of space for a dining area, and features a fireplace and a sliding door to the rear patio. The kitchen has abundant storage and counter space, including a breakfast bar, and leads to a full laundry room. The rear patio is private and ready to host your summer barbecues, or house a container garden for the green thumbs! Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a master suite with its own bath. All the rooms are large, freshly painted, and have new flooring. There is a two-car attached garage for parking and additional storage. Enjoy all that Eagle Rock and Highland Park have to offer - this home provides easy access to the amenities Oxy offers, plus nearby shops and restaurants! This is the back house on a two-unit property, there are no shared walls.