Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

455 North HIGHLAND Avenue

455 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

455 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Behind this classic Tudor facade, awaits a stunningly updated masterpiece. The exterior's original stained glass windows juxtapose beautiful brass light fixtures and breathtaking finishings Upon entering this light and bright home, a formal dining room leads to an open family room. The kitchen impresses with a large entertaining island and wood beams running along the ceiling. The kitchen is also equipped with two separate dishwashers - perfect for entertaining. Fully furnished, and offering 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, this home offers a lovely pool, a grassy yard and a detached guest house suited for multiple purposes. The charming master bedroom leads to a very large walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks. Two well-sized bedrooms are connected through an updated Jack-and-Jill bathroom. This inviting home is move-in ready. Near distance to trendy restaurants including Osteria Mozza, Petit Trois, Sycarmore Kitchen and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
455 North HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
455 North HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 North HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

