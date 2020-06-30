455 North HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Behind this classic Tudor facade, awaits a stunningly updated masterpiece. The exterior's original stained glass windows juxtapose beautiful brass light fixtures and breathtaking finishings Upon entering this light and bright home, a formal dining room leads to an open family room. The kitchen impresses with a large entertaining island and wood beams running along the ceiling. The kitchen is also equipped with two separate dishwashers - perfect for entertaining. Fully furnished, and offering 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, this home offers a lovely pool, a grassy yard and a detached guest house suited for multiple purposes. The charming master bedroom leads to a very large walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks. Two well-sized bedrooms are connected through an updated Jack-and-Jill bathroom. This inviting home is move-in ready. Near distance to trendy restaurants including Osteria Mozza, Petit Trois, Sycarmore Kitchen and much more!