Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom SPACIOUS condo is located in highly prestigious Studio City. NO UNITS ABOVE OR BELOW! This home is walkable and accessible, conveniently situated within 3 blocks from Whole Foods, less than a mile from Trader Joe's, and very near the 101 Fwy. This home is also centrally located between several gyms (including LA fitness), many diverse restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, Griffith Park, Hollywood, and, of course, Universal Studios! Inside you will notice the large master bedroom's tall CATHEDRAL CEILING and renovated bathroom. The spacious second bedroom also has its own attached renovated bathroom. Recently installed laminate flooring upstairs and beautiful bamboo flooring downstairs! Cam lighting with dim control has been installed throughout the entire home. Included are the high-quality refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Additional features include gated entrance and gated parking for two with a large 12X6 personal storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
