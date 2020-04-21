4543 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

This charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom SPACIOUS condo is located in highly prestigious Studio City. NO UNITS ABOVE OR BELOW! This home is walkable and accessible, conveniently situated within 3 blocks from Whole Foods, less than a mile from Trader Joe's, and very near the 101 Fwy. This home is also centrally located between several gyms (including LA fitness), many diverse restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, Griffith Park, Hollywood, and, of course, Universal Studios! Inside you will notice the large master bedroom's tall CATHEDRAL CEILING and renovated bathroom. The spacious second bedroom also has its own attached renovated bathroom. Recently installed laminate flooring upstairs and beautiful bamboo flooring downstairs! Cam lighting with dim control has been installed throughout the entire home. Included are the high-quality refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Additional features include gated entrance and gated parking for two with a large 12X6 personal storage room.