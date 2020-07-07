All apartments in Los Angeles
4542 St. Elmo Dr.

4542 Saint Elmo Drive
Location

4542 Saint Elmo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 160702

Gorgeous and spacious 3 beds/1bath apartment. It is centrally located on the heart of Los Angeles, Mid City!. Close to many stores. Shopping centers. Walking distance to bus stops and schools. Hollywood, Beverly Hills, downtown LA, Culver City and West Los Angeles!. apartment have many amenities own laundry room with double stackable washer and dryer. Microwave, stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floor and tile floors. Family and pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 St. Elmo Dr. have any available units?
4542 St. Elmo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4542 St. Elmo Dr. have?
Some of 4542 St. Elmo Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 St. Elmo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4542 St. Elmo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 St. Elmo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4542 St. Elmo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4542 St. Elmo Dr. offer parking?
No, 4542 St. Elmo Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4542 St. Elmo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4542 St. Elmo Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 St. Elmo Dr. have a pool?
No, 4542 St. Elmo Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4542 St. Elmo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4542 St. Elmo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 St. Elmo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4542 St. Elmo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

