4542 St. Elmo Dr.

Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 160702
Gorgeous and spacious 3 beds/1bath apartment. It is centrally located on the heart of Los Angeles, Mid City!. Close to many stores. Shopping centers. Walking distance to bus stops and schools. Hollywood, Beverly Hills, downtown LA, Culver City and West Los Angeles!. apartment have many amenities own laundry room with double stackable washer and dryer. Microwave, stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floor and tile floors. Family and pet friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160702p
Property Id 160702
(RLNE5174207)