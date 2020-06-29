All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:16 AM

4539 VAN NOORD Avenue

4539 Van Noord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4539 Van Noord Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Vintage home in the heart of Studio City. Quaint Tree Lined Street, cozy house with a bright warm living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout main rooms. Long driveway with a detached 2 car garage, Semi-sound insulated bonus room off the main house with it's own a/c, perfect for office or small studio setup. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. Lovely backyard with mature fruit trees and raised beds to plant vegetables with irrigation system.. Conveniently located close to Studios, Restaurants, Shopping. Easy access into town through canyons and/or freeways. This home won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue have any available units?
4539 VAN NOORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue have?
Some of 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4539 VAN NOORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 VAN NOORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

