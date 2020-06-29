4539 VAN NOORD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Vintage home in the heart of Studio City. Quaint Tree Lined Street, cozy house with a bright warm living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout main rooms. Long driveway with a detached 2 car garage, Semi-sound insulated bonus room off the main house with it's own a/c, perfect for office or small studio setup. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. Lovely backyard with mature fruit trees and raised beds to plant vegetables with irrigation system.. Conveniently located close to Studios, Restaurants, Shopping. Easy access into town through canyons and/or freeways. This home won't last.