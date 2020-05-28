4533 W 17th St

Amenities
Make your home in the historic mid city- close to art galleries and walk to Starbucks and groceries.
Do Not Email: Call 323-493-8873
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,250/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Maria Hernandez at 323-493-8873 to learn more.
Newly updated 2bedroom 1 bath in mid city. New laminated tile floors.
Great light and big closets in both rooms
Kitchen looks out onto street.
Close to transportation and shops.
Walking distance to mid city Ralphs.
details:
In building laundry.
1 parking spot.
NO PETS
large closets
new floor
new kitchen