All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4533 W 17th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4533 W 17th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

4533 W 17th St

4533 West 17th Street · (323) 493-8873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4533 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Make your home in the historic mid city- close to art galleries and walk to Starbucks and groceries.

Do Not Email: Call 323-493-8873

Do Not Email: Call 323-493-8873

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,250/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Maria Hernandez at 323-493-8873 to learn more.

Newly updated 2bedroom 1 bath in mid city. New laminated tile floors.
Great light and big closets in both rooms
Kitchen looks out onto street.
Close to transportation and shops.

Do Not Email: Call 323-493-8873
Walking distance to mid city Ralphs.

details:
In building laundry.
1 parking spot.
NO PETS
large closets
new floor
new kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 W 17th St have any available units?
4533 W 17th St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4533 W 17th St have?
Some of 4533 W 17th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 W 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
4533 W 17th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 W 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 4533 W 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4533 W 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 4533 W 17th St does offer parking.
Does 4533 W 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 W 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 W 17th St have a pool?
No, 4533 W 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 4533 W 17th St have accessible units?
No, 4533 W 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 W 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4533 W 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4533 W 17th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity