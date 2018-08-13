4532 Bowman Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

El Sereno duplex, updated kitchen and bath, central a/c - Bright, airy one bedroom one bath duplex unit in El Sereno with only one common wall. Enjoy cooking in the newly renovated open plan kitchen with loads of storage and quartz counters. Invite guests to pull up a stool to the cooktop counter. Pull out pantry drawers with lots of room for your Costco run. En suite bedroom has large closet complete with built in closet organizer. Washer dryer on back patio are shared by both units. Both living room and bedroom open out onto shared grassy backyard shaded with mature trees with plenty of room for barbecuing and entertaining.

One small pet may be considered with additional $500 deposit.



(RLNE5426023)