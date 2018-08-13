All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020

4532 Bowman Blvd.

4532 Bowman Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4532 Bowman Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
El Sereno duplex, updated kitchen and bath, central a/c - Bright, airy one bedroom one bath duplex unit in El Sereno with only one common wall. Enjoy cooking in the newly renovated open plan kitchen with loads of storage and quartz counters. Invite guests to pull up a stool to the cooktop counter. Pull out pantry drawers with lots of room for your Costco run. En suite bedroom has large closet complete with built in closet organizer. Washer dryer on back patio are shared by both units. Both living room and bedroom open out onto shared grassy backyard shaded with mature trees with plenty of room for barbecuing and entertaining.
One small pet may be considered with additional $500 deposit.

(RLNE5426023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

