Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

4526 Totana Dr.

4526 Totana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4526 Totana Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Beds + 3 Bath House with views and huge backyard with pool in Tarzana - To schedule a showing please email stephan@lapmg.com

Beautiful renovated house located in the Hills of Tarzana (South of Ventura Blvd) offering gorgeous views. This 5 bedrooms + 3 baths home which sits on an impressive 18,295 sq. feet lot in a cozy residential cul-de-sac street features a large peaceful, quiet and very private backyard with pool and spa.

A seamless indoor/outdoor living space, encompassed by fantastic views, set the stage for this ultimate entertainer's paradise.

Features include :
- New paint, beautiful wood floorsand carpet
- Spacious living room with Fireplace
- Large open kitchen with beautiful cabinets, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher
- Spacious dining room with bar
- 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs
- One large master bedroom with walk-in closet
- His and hers double sink bathrooms with bathtub
- Washer and dryer hook-ups
- 3 car garage + parking space in front

Lots of natural Sunlight !

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Great location! Close to the 101 freeway, Shopping centers, Ventura Boulevard and many tasty restaurants.

Rent: $ 5,395 / month
Security Deposit: $ 5,395
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Rent : $ 25 / Petper month

CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

(RLNE1844796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4526 Totana Dr. have any available units?
4526 Totana Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4526 Totana Dr. have?
Some of 4526 Totana Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4526 Totana Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4526 Totana Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4526 Totana Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4526 Totana Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4526 Totana Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4526 Totana Dr. offers parking.
Does 4526 Totana Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4526 Totana Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4526 Totana Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4526 Totana Dr. has a pool.
Does 4526 Totana Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4526 Totana Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4526 Totana Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4526 Totana Dr. has units with dishwashers.
