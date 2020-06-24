4520 Natick Avenue #202

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH in the Heart of Sherman Oaks! FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! - REMODELED 2/2 IN THE HEART OF SHERMAN OAKS! Whether you just sold your home or you just relocated to LA for that once in a lifetime dream job, 4520 Natick #202 is where you want to land! This fully updated 2 BED/2 BATH is a short walk to some of the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment on Ventura Blvd (a Happy Hour Guide is available upon request :). This is a prime Sherman Oaks area that you do not want to miss out on! Hardwood and tile floors throughout (natural wood in the living room, dining room and bedrooms tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hallway). The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gray quartz counter tops with a raised top for bar stool seating, and ample cabinet storage! This great unit offers an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining and spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. There are crown moldings and tasteful lighting through the unit, this home has it all! This unit is just waiting for someone to move in and just relax! Community Laundry in complex. Sparkling pool for those hot summer days! Subterranean garage assigned parking for two. Pets are subject to Landlord approval. Additional fees may be applicable to pets. Trash & Water included in Rent. Hurry, you don't want to miss this one! - Unit can be rented FURNISHED if desired. Price is $3,500 including utilities. Unfurnished, $2.795.00



(RLNE3982406)