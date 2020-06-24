All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4520 Natick Avenue #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4520 Natick Avenue #202
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

4520 Natick Avenue #202

4520 Natick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4520 Natick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH in the Heart of Sherman Oaks! FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! - REMODELED 2/2 IN THE HEART OF SHERMAN OAKS! Whether you just sold your home or you just relocated to LA for that once in a lifetime dream job, 4520 Natick #202 is where you want to land! This fully updated 2 BED/2 BATH is a short walk to some of the best restaurants, shops, and entertainment on Ventura Blvd (a Happy Hour Guide is available upon request :). This is a prime Sherman Oaks area that you do not want to miss out on! Hardwood and tile floors throughout (natural wood in the living room, dining room and bedrooms tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and hallway). The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gray quartz counter tops with a raised top for bar stool seating, and ample cabinet storage! This great unit offers an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining and spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. There are crown moldings and tasteful lighting through the unit, this home has it all! This unit is just waiting for someone to move in and just relax! Community Laundry in complex. Sparkling pool for those hot summer days! Subterranean garage assigned parking for two. Pets are subject to Landlord approval. Additional fees may be applicable to pets. Trash & Water included in Rent. Hurry, you don't want to miss this one! - Unit can be rented FURNISHED if desired. Price is $3,500 including utilities. Unfurnished, $2.795.00

(RLNE3982406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Natick Avenue #202 have any available units?
4520 Natick Avenue #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Natick Avenue #202 have?
Some of 4520 Natick Avenue #202's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Natick Avenue #202 currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Natick Avenue #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Natick Avenue #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Natick Avenue #202 is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Natick Avenue #202 offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Natick Avenue #202 offers parking.
Does 4520 Natick Avenue #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Natick Avenue #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Natick Avenue #202 have a pool?
Yes, 4520 Natick Avenue #202 has a pool.
Does 4520 Natick Avenue #202 have accessible units?
No, 4520 Natick Avenue #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Natick Avenue #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Natick Avenue #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College