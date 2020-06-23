All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4514 Simpson Avenue

4514 Simpson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Simpson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Excellent opportunity to lease a warm and inviting pool home in Valley Village. Spacious interior features 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms plus a den that can be used as a third bedroom. Recently updated with new paint, carpet, flooring, tile and newer windows. Light and bright family room with a wood burning fireplace and large windows. Updated kitchen with new appliances, flooring, countertops and sink. Separate formal dining room and inside laundry room. Great outdoor space with a grassy front yard and a backyard with a pool and fruit trees. Lease includes refrigerator and washer & dryer. Easy accessibility to public transportation and freeway access. Please call 818-917-8804.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 Simpson Avenue have any available units?
4514 Simpson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 Simpson Avenue have?
Some of 4514 Simpson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 Simpson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Simpson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Simpson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4514 Simpson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4514 Simpson Avenue offer parking?
No, 4514 Simpson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4514 Simpson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 Simpson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Simpson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4514 Simpson Avenue has a pool.
Does 4514 Simpson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4514 Simpson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Simpson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 Simpson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
