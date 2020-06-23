4514 Simpson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Excellent opportunity to lease a warm and inviting pool home in Valley Village. Spacious interior features 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms plus a den that can be used as a third bedroom. Recently updated with new paint, carpet, flooring, tile and newer windows. Light and bright family room with a wood burning fireplace and large windows. Updated kitchen with new appliances, flooring, countertops and sink. Separate formal dining room and inside laundry room. Great outdoor space with a grassy front yard and a backyard with a pool and fruit trees. Lease includes refrigerator and washer & dryer. Easy accessibility to public transportation and freeway access. Please call 818-917-8804.