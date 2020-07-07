451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Recently and beautifully renovated upper unit in West Hollywood's trendy Fairfax district. Between Melrose and Beverly, this coveted location has everything you could want! Fall in love with the home's open and spacious floorplan accented by large windows welcoming floods of natural light and sleek hardwood floors. Relish your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinetry, center island, quart counters and more. Additional features include well-appointed bedrooms with built-ins, sophisticated bathrooms, in-unit washer & dryer, private back entrance and one car garage space. Move-in today and live less than a block from Jon & Vinny's, local shops, bars and more.