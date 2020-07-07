All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

451 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

451 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently and beautifully renovated upper unit in West Hollywood's trendy Fairfax district. Between Melrose and Beverly, this coveted location has everything you could want! Fall in love with the home's open and spacious floorplan accented by large windows welcoming floods of natural light and sleek hardwood floors. Relish your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinetry, center island, quart counters and more. Additional features include well-appointed bedrooms with built-ins, sophisticated bathrooms, in-unit washer & dryer, private back entrance and one car garage space. Move-in today and live less than a block from Jon & Vinny's, local shops, bars and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College