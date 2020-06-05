4508 Fountain Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub internet access

Live in the Most Unique Place in LA: THE TOWER - Stay in a new Hollywood landmark with some of the best views LA has to offer! This unique fully furnished tower combines Hollywood nostalgia with modern amenities. Recently built by LA artist, Christoff Van Kooning, this space is walking distance to all the best of Silverlake and Los Feliz and is sure to make your trip to LA not only comfortable but unforgettable.



Guests enter the Tower from a coded gate on Fountain Ave, the street Betty Davis famously quoted was the “quickest way into Hollywood”. Let yourselves in to a private walkway that leads to a custom spiral staircase enclosed in steel and vintage glass. Arrive at the middle floor of the tower where your own compact kitchen, dining area and custom tiled bathroom with shower awaits. Then head to the top floor where the views of the famous Griffith Park Observatory, Downtown LA, and Silverlake hills will awe you! An epic spa tub in the bedroom is the icing on this cake! Fall into your comfy pillow top queen bed and sleep soundly in the middle of it all.



The ground floor is an open space and art viewing box that is also available to rent as a workspace and exhibition space for an additional cost. This tower is perfect for an artsy and productive live/work situation!



You can rent the second floor and top floor for only $2500 a month as well with all utilities included.



For the entire tower:



Utilities and wifi included



Street parking only, parking spot rental from neighbor is a possibility



$125/night



$850/week



$3300/month



Cleaning fee $65



(RLNE4916559)