Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4508 Fountain Ave

4508 Fountain Ave · (213) 632-9450
Location

4508 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4508 Fountain Ave · Avail. now

$3,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Amenities

Live in the Most Unique Place in LA: THE TOWER - Stay in a new Hollywood landmark with some of the best views LA has to offer! This unique fully furnished tower combines Hollywood nostalgia with modern amenities. Recently built by LA artist, Christoff Van Kooning, this space is walking distance to all the best of Silverlake and Los Feliz and is sure to make your trip to LA not only comfortable but unforgettable.

Guests enter the Tower from a coded gate on Fountain Ave, the street Betty Davis famously quoted was the “quickest way into Hollywood”. Let yourselves in to a private walkway that leads to a custom spiral staircase enclosed in steel and vintage glass. Arrive at the middle floor of the tower where your own compact kitchen, dining area and custom tiled bathroom with shower awaits. Then head to the top floor where the views of the famous Griffith Park Observatory, Downtown LA, and Silverlake hills will awe you! An epic spa tub in the bedroom is the icing on this cake! Fall into your comfy pillow top queen bed and sleep soundly in the middle of it all.

The ground floor is an open space and art viewing box that is also available to rent as a workspace and exhibition space for an additional cost. This tower is perfect for an artsy and productive live/work situation!

You can rent the second floor and top floor for only $2500 a month as well with all utilities included.

For the entire tower:

Utilities and wifi included

Street parking only, parking spot rental from neighbor is a possibility

$125/night

$850/week

$3300/month

Cleaning fee $65

(RLNE4916559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Fountain Ave have any available units?
4508 Fountain Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Fountain Ave have?
Some of 4508 Fountain Ave's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Fountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Fountain Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Fountain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Fountain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Fountain Ave does offer parking.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have a pool?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Fountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 Fountain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
