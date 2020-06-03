All apartments in Los Angeles
4508 Esmeralda Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4508 Esmeralda Street

4508 Esmeralda Street · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Esmeralda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
Montecito Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4510 Available 03/15/19 TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS UNIQUE AND BRAND NEW LARGE 3 BEDROOM UNIT! This brand new 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit is centrally located near the LAC+USC Medical Center, USC Health Sciences Center, CSULA, Downtown, and Pasadena. As a rental, this unit is a 10 out of 10. The unit has an open layout, every bedroom is large, and each bedroom has lots of closet space. The kitchen comes with modern grey cabinets, pure white quartz countertops, a marble mosaic backsplash, stainless stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit comes with its own washer and dryer included; no need to go to the neighborhood laundry mat. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled. Modern AC system with a NEST thermostat makes this a smart home, supporting in keeping the energy bill lower. The exterior lot of this property has been designed with ample space for parking and with outside furniture to relax and entertain. This unit is priced to rent fast, so take advantage NOW. Most importantly, this unit has a one-car compact car garage and 1 uncovered parking space within the property and free street parking. The exterior has been designed with curb appeal in mind and security coded gates so arriving home can be pleasant and secure. Please email us at team@bauhaus.la or call 310-850-4139 to set up a showing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4508-4510-1-2-esmeralda-st-los-angeles-ca-90032-usa-unit-4510/8d594da5-2388-4d13-9b2b-0e8337694951

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4744195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have any available units?
4508 Esmeralda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Esmeralda Street have?
Some of 4508 Esmeralda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Esmeralda Street currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Esmeralda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Esmeralda Street pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Esmeralda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Esmeralda Street offers parking.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 Esmeralda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have a pool?
No, 4508 Esmeralda Street does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have accessible units?
No, 4508 Esmeralda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Esmeralda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Esmeralda Street has units with dishwashers.
