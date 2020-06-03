4508 Esmeralda Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4510 Available 03/15/19 TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS UNIQUE AND BRAND NEW LARGE 3 BEDROOM UNIT! This brand new 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit is centrally located near the LAC+USC Medical Center, USC Health Sciences Center, CSULA, Downtown, and Pasadena. As a rental, this unit is a 10 out of 10. The unit has an open layout, every bedroom is large, and each bedroom has lots of closet space. The kitchen comes with modern grey cabinets, pure white quartz countertops, a marble mosaic backsplash, stainless stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit comes with its own washer and dryer included; no need to go to the neighborhood laundry mat. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled. Modern AC system with a NEST thermostat makes this a smart home, supporting in keeping the energy bill lower. The exterior lot of this property has been designed with ample space for parking and with outside furniture to relax and entertain. This unit is priced to rent fast, so take advantage NOW. Most importantly, this unit has a one-car compact car garage and 1 uncovered parking space within the property and free street parking. The exterior has been designed with curb appeal in mind and security coded gates so arriving home can be pleasant and secure. Please email us at team@bauhaus.la or call 310-850-4139 to set up a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4508-4510-1-2-esmeralda-st-los-angeles-ca-90032-usa-unit-4510/8d594da5-2388-4d13-9b2b-0e8337694951



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4744195)