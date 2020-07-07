4507 Laurelgrove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Set on a tree-lined street in one of Studio City’s best neighborhoods. This charming two bedroom & two bath w/den home has been beautifully remodeled while maintaining the character & charm of days gone by. New kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar opens to the den. Living room with fireplace, separate dining room and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Detached Garage with Washer & Dryer. Central A/C and Heat. Large yard with plenty of room for entertaining, lots of space for a veggie garden. Great location… Minutes to Studios, Downtown, trendy shops and restaurants. Great schools. Pet with additional deposit. Home Sweet Home!