45 ST NAVY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

45 ST NAVY

45 Navy Street · (310) 893-9866
Location

45 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2064 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Secluded behind a secured gate, enter into this fully furnished condo steps from the sand! Expansive living room with spacious balcony & sleekly designedkitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Open rooms exude light & raised ceilings, features 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms & two private balconies provide ocean breezes in this iconic Venice neighborhood. Amazing rooftop deck with jacuzzi and barbecue, perfect for entertaining! This unit also has lots of light, ample closets with built-ins, laundry and 2 parking spots. Experience Venice living in the luxury of a warm, elegant contemporary space. Amazing location near the Venice Boardwalk, Rose Ave, Cafe Gratitude, MoonJuice, Abbot Kinney Blvd and the beach! Available short term or long term. Owner will replace carpet with hardwood floors in bedrooms prior to move-in date. There are now hardwood floors in the bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 ST NAVY have any available units?
45 ST NAVY has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 ST NAVY have?
Some of 45 ST NAVY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 ST NAVY currently offering any rent specials?
45 ST NAVY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 ST NAVY pet-friendly?
No, 45 ST NAVY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 45 ST NAVY offer parking?
Yes, 45 ST NAVY does offer parking.
Does 45 ST NAVY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 ST NAVY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 ST NAVY have a pool?
No, 45 ST NAVY does not have a pool.
Does 45 ST NAVY have accessible units?
No, 45 ST NAVY does not have accessible units.
Does 45 ST NAVY have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 ST NAVY does not have units with dishwashers.
