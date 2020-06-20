45 ST NAVY

Amenities

Secluded behind a secured gate, enter into this fully furnished condo steps from the sand! Expansive living room with spacious balcony & sleekly designedkitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Open rooms exude light & raised ceilings, features 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms & two private balconies provide ocean breezes in this iconic Venice neighborhood. Amazing rooftop deck with jacuzzi and barbecue, perfect for entertaining! This unit also has lots of light, ample closets with built-ins, laundry and 2 parking spots. Experience Venice living in the luxury of a warm, elegant contemporary space. Amazing location near the Venice Boardwalk, Rose Ave, Cafe Gratitude, MoonJuice, Abbot Kinney Blvd and the beach! Available short term or long term. Owner will replace carpet with hardwood floors in bedrooms prior to move-in date. There are now hardwood floors in the bedroom