448 North LA JOLLA Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

STUNNING SPANISH WITH POOL IN BEVERLY GROVE. This tastefully renovated home offers the perfect blend of architectural beauty and modern amenities. A beautifully manicured entry and patio leads into a grand living room with vaulted ceiling, picture window and fireplace. A formal dining room adjoins a custom kitchen with Ann Sacks tile, Thermador professional range, Miele dishwasher, Sub Zero fridge, farm sink, custom cherry floors and breakfast room with foam finish cupola ceiling. Three generous bedrooms feature coved ceilings, custom cedar closets, with multiple French doors leading to an entertainer's backyard with Brazilian Ironwood deck, pergola, hand-carved mahogany Buddha wall, built-in grill, pool and spa. Additional features: custom period baths, security system, Bose sound system, faux grass and drought-resistant landscaping, Nest, electric car charger, period lighting fixtures and hardware, custom window treatments, gated driveway and detached garage. Also available for sale.