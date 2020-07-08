All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
448 North LA JOLLA Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

448 North LA JOLLA Avenue

448 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

448 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
STUNNING SPANISH WITH POOL IN BEVERLY GROVE. This tastefully renovated home offers the perfect blend of architectural beauty and modern amenities. A beautifully manicured entry and patio leads into a grand living room with vaulted ceiling, picture window and fireplace. A formal dining room adjoins a custom kitchen with Ann Sacks tile, Thermador professional range, Miele dishwasher, Sub Zero fridge, farm sink, custom cherry floors and breakfast room with foam finish cupola ceiling. Three generous bedrooms feature coved ceilings, custom cedar closets, with multiple French doors leading to an entertainer's backyard with Brazilian Ironwood deck, pergola, hand-carved mahogany Buddha wall, built-in grill, pool and spa. Additional features: custom period baths, security system, Bose sound system, faux grass and drought-resistant landscaping, Nest, electric car charger, period lighting fixtures and hardware, custom window treatments, gated driveway and detached garage. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue have any available units?
448 North LA JOLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue have?
Some of 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
448 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 North LA JOLLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College