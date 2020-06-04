448 North FLORES Street

Amenities

Charming Spanish bungalow in the heart of Beverly-Grove neighborhood. Bright two bedroom, one bathroom house with formal dining room, built-in kitchen nook, newly refinished floors and original details throughout. French doors open to large, lush backyard with mature fruit trees. Walking distance to Melrose shops, restaurants, the Grove, Beverly Center, Cedars-Sinai and CBS Studios. House includes dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and W/D. Quiet, tree-lined street. Owner pays gardener, please no smokers or cats.