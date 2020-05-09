4465 Mammoth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful home in prime Sherman Oaks. This two-story 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bathroom is located on an abundant gated lot with open parking and two-car garage. The large family room opens to a spacious newly remodeled kitchen that includes a breakfast area, center island, double ovens, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Spacious dining room perfect for entertaining. Separate guest/maids/office located downstairs with four bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have their own en suite bathroom. The Master Bedroom includes double door entry, a private balcony, and a large bathroom with a separate spa-tub, shower, double sinks, and a large walk in closet. Beautiful entertainers backyard with a large covered patio with built in BBQ station, overlooking the sparkling solar heated pool and spa with a waterfall, surrounded by mature landscaping. Enjoy everything Sherman Oaks has to offer, Walking distance to Westfield Shopping mall, fine dining, shops and entertainment, easy access to major freeways and much more. Located in the highly desired Dixie Canyon school district.