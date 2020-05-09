All apartments in Los Angeles
4465 Mammoth Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

4465 Mammoth Avenue

4465 Mammoth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4465 Mammoth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in prime Sherman Oaks. This two-story 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bathroom is located on an abundant gated lot with open parking and two-car garage. The large family room opens to a spacious newly remodeled kitchen that includes a breakfast area, center island, double ovens, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Spacious dining room perfect for entertaining. Separate guest/maids/office located downstairs with four bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have their own en suite bathroom. The Master Bedroom includes double door entry, a private balcony, and a large bathroom with a separate spa-tub, shower, double sinks, and a large walk in closet. Beautiful entertainers backyard with a large covered patio with built in BBQ station, overlooking the sparkling solar heated pool and spa with a waterfall, surrounded by mature landscaping. Enjoy everything Sherman Oaks has to offer, Walking distance to Westfield Shopping mall, fine dining, shops and entertainment, easy access to major freeways and much more. Located in the highly desired Dixie Canyon school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4465 Mammoth Avenue have any available units?
4465 Mammoth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4465 Mammoth Avenue have?
Some of 4465 Mammoth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4465 Mammoth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4465 Mammoth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4465 Mammoth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4465 Mammoth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4465 Mammoth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4465 Mammoth Avenue offers parking.
Does 4465 Mammoth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4465 Mammoth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4465 Mammoth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4465 Mammoth Avenue has a pool.
Does 4465 Mammoth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4465 Mammoth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4465 Mammoth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4465 Mammoth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
