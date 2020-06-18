446 SHERMAN CANAL

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Modern craftsman bungalow on the famed Venice Canals! This unique compound is perfect for growing families and young professionals alike. Available furnished or unfurnished, this classic home with white walls, beautiful, vaulted, beamed ceilings and inviting decor will be the perfect escape. The original main home includes gourmet kitchen (complete with fully restored vintage stove), living room with cozy fireplace, canal-side deck/patio, full bathroom and a Murphy bed which can be utilized by guests or used to create a deluxe studio bedroom. The back home addition includes first floor half bath and living room. The Second floor includes master bedroom loft suite and a closed off bonus room, perfect for a home office, walk in wardrobe or children's room! Live the indoor/outdoor lifestyle in the beautiful private yard between the front and back homes. Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Southern California! Short walk to the beach and Abbot Kinney