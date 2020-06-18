All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

446 SHERMAN CANAL

446 Sherman Canal · No Longer Available
Location

446 Sherman Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Modern craftsman bungalow on the famed Venice Canals! This unique compound is perfect for growing families and young professionals alike. Available furnished or unfurnished, this classic home with white walls, beautiful, vaulted, beamed ceilings and inviting decor will be the perfect escape. The original main home includes gourmet kitchen (complete with fully restored vintage stove), living room with cozy fireplace, canal-side deck/patio, full bathroom and a Murphy bed which can be utilized by guests or used to create a deluxe studio bedroom. The back home addition includes first floor half bath and living room. The Second floor includes master bedroom loft suite and a closed off bonus room, perfect for a home office, walk in wardrobe or children's room! Live the indoor/outdoor lifestyle in the beautiful private yard between the front and back homes. Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Southern California! Short walk to the beach and Abbot Kinney

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 SHERMAN CANAL have any available units?
446 SHERMAN CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 SHERMAN CANAL have?
Some of 446 SHERMAN CANAL's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 SHERMAN CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
446 SHERMAN CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 SHERMAN CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 446 SHERMAN CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 446 SHERMAN CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 446 SHERMAN CANAL offers parking.
Does 446 SHERMAN CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 SHERMAN CANAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 SHERMAN CANAL have a pool?
No, 446 SHERMAN CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 446 SHERMAN CANAL have accessible units?
No, 446 SHERMAN CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 446 SHERMAN CANAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 SHERMAN CANAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

