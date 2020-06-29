4455 Hazeltine Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Sherman Oaks. Spacious open floor plan living features wood laminate throughout, fireplace in living area and balcony, new window treatments, recessed lighting, open kitchen and dining area perfect for dinner parties or an intimate gathering. Kitchen includes white cabinetry, quartz countertops & stainless-steel appliances. In unit stackable washer and dryer included. Both Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bathroom with Tub/Shower Combination. This unit includes 2 covered tandem parking spaces. Prime location walking distance to Ventura Blvd, restaurants, shops, and the Sherman Oaks Galleria Mall.