Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM

4455 Hazeltine Avenue

4455 Hazeltine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4455 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Sherman Oaks. Spacious open floor plan living features wood laminate throughout, fireplace in living area and balcony, new window treatments, recessed lighting, open kitchen and dining area perfect for dinner parties or an intimate gathering. Kitchen includes white cabinetry, quartz countertops & stainless-steel appliances. In unit stackable washer and dryer included. Both Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bathroom with Tub/Shower Combination. This unit includes 2 covered tandem parking spaces. Prime location walking distance to Ventura Blvd, restaurants, shops, and the Sherman Oaks Galleria Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 Hazeltine Avenue have any available units?
4455 Hazeltine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 Hazeltine Avenue have?
Some of 4455 Hazeltine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 Hazeltine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4455 Hazeltine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 Hazeltine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4455 Hazeltine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4455 Hazeltine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4455 Hazeltine Avenue offers parking.
Does 4455 Hazeltine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4455 Hazeltine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 Hazeltine Avenue have a pool?
No, 4455 Hazeltine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4455 Hazeltine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4455 Hazeltine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 Hazeltine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 Hazeltine Avenue has units with dishwashers.

