Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Looking for a large inviting, light filled home with amazing views of the city and the San Gabriel Mountains? This mid-century modern, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has 2 outside decks, a large open floor plan upstairs and a cozy den downstairs. All 3 bedrooms are located downstairs, the nice sized master bed room has an on suite bath and wonderful city and mountain views.