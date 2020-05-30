445 Altair Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

PARKING SPOT INCLUDED!!!



You will fall in love with this beautiful corner unit cottage in Venice Beach. Incredible hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and tons of windows bring in the best sunlight around! The unit features a very spacious porch and grassy lawn. It's an incredible space! We think you'll love it!



Owner pays water only

LAUNDRY ON SITE

One year lease

Corner unit

Fridge

Stove/oven

Storage space

Open kitchen

Vaulted ceilings

Awesome wood floors



Known for its famous Venice Beach and Boardwalk, the city of Venice thrives in its diversity, vibrancy, and coastal vibes. As one of the more diverse areas in Southern California, Venice is a wonderful place to immerse yourself in.

No Dogs Allowed



