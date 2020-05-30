All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

445 Altair Pl

445 Altair Place · No Longer Available
Location

445 Altair Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Lovely 1BR Cottage in Venice Beach. Corner Unit! - Property Id: 168235

Please contact Lisa at 310-570-6849 as soon as possible before this one slips away!

PARKING SPOT INCLUDED!!!

You will fall in love with this beautiful corner unit cottage in Venice Beach. Incredible hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and tons of windows bring in the best sunlight around! The unit features a very spacious porch and grassy lawn. It's an incredible space! We think you'll love it!

Owner pays water only
LAUNDRY ON SITE
One year lease
Corner unit
Fridge
Stove/oven
Storage space
Open kitchen
Vaulted ceilings
Awesome wood floors

Known for its famous Venice Beach and Boardwalk, the city of Venice thrives in its diversity, vibrancy, and coastal vibes. As one of the more diverse areas in Southern California, Venice is a wonderful place to immerse yourself in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168235p
Property Id 168235

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5237222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Altair Pl have any available units?
445 Altair Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Altair Pl have?
Some of 445 Altair Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Altair Pl currently offering any rent specials?
445 Altair Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Altair Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Altair Pl is pet friendly.
Does 445 Altair Pl offer parking?
Yes, 445 Altair Pl offers parking.
Does 445 Altair Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Altair Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Altair Pl have a pool?
No, 445 Altair Pl does not have a pool.
Does 445 Altair Pl have accessible units?
No, 445 Altair Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Altair Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Altair Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

