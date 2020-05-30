445 Altair Pl

Amenities
Lovely 1BR Cottage in Venice Beach. Corner Unit! - Property Id: 168235
PARKING SPOT INCLUDED!!!
You will fall in love with this beautiful corner unit cottage in Venice Beach. Incredible hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and tons of windows bring in the best sunlight around! The unit features a very spacious porch and grassy lawn. It's an incredible space! We think you'll love it!
Owner pays water only
LAUNDRY ON SITE
One year lease
Corner unit
Fridge
Stove/oven
Storage space
Open kitchen
Vaulted ceilings
Awesome wood floors
Known for its famous Venice Beach and Boardwalk, the city of Venice thrives in its diversity, vibrancy, and coastal vibes. As one of the more diverse areas in Southern California, Venice is a wonderful place to immerse yourself in.
No Dogs Allowed
