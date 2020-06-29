All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

4448 Tujunga Ave

4448 Tujunga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4448 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pet friendly
Excellent NOHO Location Walking Distance to Tujunga Village - 2bed + den with brick fireplace 1.5bath Great location. Within close walking distance to Tujunga Village with restaurants,
coffee shops, juice bar, donut shop, and boutique stores. Also walking distance to
Woodbridge Park, that has access to an outside gym workout area. Easy access to 101
fwy, 170 fwy, 134 fwy. 5 minute drive to Universal Studios and CBS Studios, and about
10 minutes to Warner Bros, Disney Studios.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5119652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 Tujunga Ave have any available units?
4448 Tujunga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4448 Tujunga Ave have?
Some of 4448 Tujunga Ave's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 Tujunga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4448 Tujunga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 Tujunga Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4448 Tujunga Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4448 Tujunga Ave offer parking?
No, 4448 Tujunga Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4448 Tujunga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4448 Tujunga Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 Tujunga Ave have a pool?
No, 4448 Tujunga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4448 Tujunga Ave have accessible units?
No, 4448 Tujunga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 Tujunga Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4448 Tujunga Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
