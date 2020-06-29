4448 Tujunga Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities coffee bar gym pet friendly

Excellent NOHO Location Walking Distance to Tujunga Village - 2bed + den with brick fireplace 1.5bath Great location. Within close walking distance to Tujunga Village with restaurants,

coffee shops, juice bar, donut shop, and boutique stores. Also walking distance to

Woodbridge Park, that has access to an outside gym workout area. Easy access to 101

fwy, 170 fwy, 134 fwy. 5 minute drive to Universal Studios and CBS Studios, and about

10 minutes to Warner Bros, Disney Studios.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5119652)