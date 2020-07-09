All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4444 Moorpark Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4444 Moorpark Way
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

4444 Moorpark Way

4444 N Moorpark Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4444 N Moorpark Way, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Newly Remodeled Luxury Toluca Lake Townhouse - Property Id: 102156

Lease a spectacular, custom designed townhome in TOLUCA LAKE!!! Be the 1st to live in this newly remodeled (2) story townhouse with a (3rd) story outdoor Rooftop Terrace and an additional private outdoor front patio. Toluca Lake is known for it's famous celebrities and fabulous residents - yet it has a friendly small-town feel.

AMENITIES include: Central A/C & heat, Kitchen w/ Caesarstone countertops, Walk-in pantries, Master bath w/ double sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub & separate shower area, 2nd bdrm w/ en-suite' bathroom, Washer & Dryer units, 2 Fireplaces in LR & master Bdrm suite, 2-car parking garage, rooftop terrace, Recessed lighting, Crown moldings, Antique hickory flooring, brand new french-door stainless refrigerator.

Easy access to freeways (101, 134, 170 and 5 fwys), Warner Bros, Disney, Universal, Burbank Airport & Lakeside Golf Club - conveniently walkable to Trader Joe's, restaurants, bars, boutiques and all Toluca Lake Village! NOTE: leased un-furnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102156
Property Id 102156

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Moorpark Way have any available units?
4444 Moorpark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 Moorpark Way have?
Some of 4444 Moorpark Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Moorpark Way currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Moorpark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Moorpark Way pet-friendly?
No, 4444 Moorpark Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4444 Moorpark Way offer parking?
Yes, 4444 Moorpark Way offers parking.
Does 4444 Moorpark Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 Moorpark Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Moorpark Way have a pool?
No, 4444 Moorpark Way does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Moorpark Way have accessible units?
No, 4444 Moorpark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Moorpark Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 Moorpark Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College