4444 Moorpark Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Newly Remodeled Luxury Toluca Lake Townhouse - Property Id: 102156



Lease a spectacular, custom designed townhome in TOLUCA LAKE!!! Be the 1st to live in this newly remodeled (2) story townhouse with a (3rd) story outdoor Rooftop Terrace and an additional private outdoor front patio. Toluca Lake is known for it's famous celebrities and fabulous residents - yet it has a friendly small-town feel.



AMENITIES include: Central A/C & heat, Kitchen w/ Caesarstone countertops, Walk-in pantries, Master bath w/ double sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub & separate shower area, 2nd bdrm w/ en-suite' bathroom, Washer & Dryer units, 2 Fireplaces in LR & master Bdrm suite, 2-car parking garage, rooftop terrace, Recessed lighting, Crown moldings, Antique hickory flooring, brand new french-door stainless refrigerator.



Easy access to freeways (101, 134, 170 and 5 fwys), Warner Bros, Disney, Universal, Burbank Airport & Lakeside Golf Club - conveniently walkable to Trader Joe's, restaurants, bars, boutiques and all Toluca Lake Village! NOTE: leased un-furnished

Property Id 102156



No Pets Allowed



