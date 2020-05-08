All apartments in Los Angeles
4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue

4442 Vista Del Monte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4442 Vista Del Monte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call agent J.J. Wallack at 310-273-7077. 3 bed 2.5 bath pristine townhouse in great area of Sherman Oaks. Drive into the private 2 car garage and enter directly into the unit. Kitchen has been totally remodeled with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Crown moldings and recessed lighting throughout. 3 bedrooms all upstairs. The master bedroom has a 22 foot high ceiling, and a large loft which can be used as an office. All the windows are high-efficiency for cost savings. Washer/dryer included inside the unit. 3 parking spaces. Centrally located near shops, restaurants and supermarket, with easy access to the 101 & 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue have any available units?
4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue have?
Some of 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
