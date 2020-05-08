4442 VISTA DEL MONTE Avenue

Amenities
Call agent J.J. Wallack at 310-273-7077. 3 bed 2.5 bath pristine townhouse in great area of Sherman Oaks. Drive into the private 2 car garage and enter directly into the unit. Kitchen has been totally remodeled with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Crown moldings and recessed lighting throughout. 3 bedrooms all upstairs. The master bedroom has a 22 foot high ceiling, and a large loft which can be used as an office. All the windows are high-efficiency for cost savings. Washer/dryer included inside the unit. 3 parking spaces. Centrally located near shops, restaurants and supermarket, with easy access to the 101 & 405 freeways.