Los Angeles, CA
4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue

4442 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4442 Saint Clair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a family friendly tree lined street, this charming newly refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a gem. The third bedroom is ideally located for conversion into a den/office with en-suite bath. Master bedroom includes a sitting room area and fireplace. Open and bright with a spacious flow, this welcoming home boasts a living room and family room separated by a double sided fireplace which is great for entertaining! Flowing off the formal living room is a formal dining area. The private backyard has a new awning that covers a large raised terrace. The home is complete with washer/dryer and a 2 car garage. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping on Ventura Blvd near Laurel Canyon. Available Immediately. Easy to schedule last minute showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue have any available units?
4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue have?
Some of 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue offers parking.
Does 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue have a pool?
No, 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 SAINT CLAIR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

