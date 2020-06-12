Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
4437 Avocado St Unit 107
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM
4437 Avocado St Unit 107
4437 Avocado Street
No Longer Available
Location
4437 Avocado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE4772138)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 have any available units?
4437 Avocado St Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Avocado St Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 offer parking?
No, 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 does not offer parking.
Does 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 have a pool?
No, 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4437 Avocado St Unit 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
