Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:47 AM

4425 Whitsett Ave. #213

4425 Whitsett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Studio City, Townhome style 1/Bed & 1.5/ Bath Condo! - This lovely split-level condo is located at the rear of the small complex that has a nice, secluded setting. Features 1271 Sq. ft. of living space, soaring ceilings with light and bright open floor-plan. The living area has a fireplace, recessed lights, an office nook and access to a large private balcony with tree top views. Remodeled kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Dishwasher and Microwave included). Kitchen opens to the dining area. Downstairs powder room, laundry area with washer/ dryer included. Loft style, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, spacious bath and secondary balcony with views. Gated, secured entry with 2/car assigned, tandem parking. Water and trash service included. Great Studio City location with Library and Beeman Park nearby featuring an Auditorium, Barbecue area, Baseball Diamond, Basketball Courts, Play Area, Picnic Tables, Tennis Courts and Outdoor Fitness Equipment. This complex is close to Ventura Blvd. shops, restaurant, convenient to Freeways and easy access to the West Side.For more information or to schedule a showing please contact:
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
Agent: Margo
DRE#01709588
Call or Text: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"
Visit our website at: www.LRSRM.com

(RLNE4144816)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 have any available units?
4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 have?
Some of 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 is pet friendly.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 offers parking.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 have a pool?
No, 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 have accessible units?
No, 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Whitsett Ave. #213 has units with dishwashers.

