4422 SHERMAN OAKS Circle

Amenities
A gorgeous modern masterpiece built in 2017 located in Sherman Oaks. The expansive great room features high ceilings, fireplace, and white oak floors. Every room has custom built-ins and plenty of closets. Enjoy the gourmet Chef's kitchen complete with Wolf appliances and Subzero refrigerator and an island with breakfast bar. This exquisite home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom features a large walk-thru closet with closet space galore, a spa worthy bathroom with soaking tub, glass shower and dual vanity. The private backyard has a pool complete with Baja shelf, spa and plenty of room to entertain. Other features include a smart home system by Crestron, security cameras, ring system, dual tank-less water heaters and more. This home is located close to the heart of Sherman Oaks, near shops, theaters, and restaurants. A must see home!