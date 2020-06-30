442 N Norton Ave 442

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

A very quiet 10-unit gray court & center walk. 475 sq. ft. single person apartment. $1,500.00 per month. Two months security deposit. Street parking. Pets, indoor cat. Water included. Two buildings with four-unit apartments on each side of center walk. Security window bars. Apartment for rent is in rear of a four-unit building. Rental apartment has one common wall with another tenant. One window air conditioner. Living room has newly refinished narrow board hardwood floors. Apartment freshly painted. Seven living room windows of which two are small. Sheer curtains on all windows in the apartment. Fits a queen size bed. Two bedroom closets, with one walk in. Bathroom has tile floor with standing closet. Full size tub with shower and curtain on window. Kitchen linoleum floor. Two wall cabinets. Full size refrigerator. Small table and gas stove. Rear entrance. Owner lives on premises.

