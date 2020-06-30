All apartments in Los Angeles
442 N Norton Ave 442

442 North Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

442 North Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Small quiet apartment in old Hollywood - Property Id: 234166

A very quiet 10-unit gray court & center walk. 475 sq. ft. single person apartment. $1,500.00 per month. Two months security deposit. Street parking. Pets, indoor cat. Water included. Two buildings with four-unit apartments on each side of center walk. Security window bars. Apartment for rent is in rear of a four-unit building. Rental apartment has one common wall with another tenant. One window air conditioner. Living room has newly refinished narrow board hardwood floors. Apartment freshly painted. Seven living room windows of which two are small. Sheer curtains on all windows in the apartment. Fits a queen size bed. Two bedroom closets, with one walk in. Bathroom has tile floor with standing closet. Full size tub with shower and curtain on window. Kitchen linoleum floor. Two wall cabinets. Full size refrigerator. Small table and gas stove. Rear entrance. Owner lives on premises.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234166
Property Id 234166

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5604736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 N Norton Ave 442 have any available units?
442 N Norton Ave 442 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 N Norton Ave 442 have?
Some of 442 N Norton Ave 442's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 N Norton Ave 442 currently offering any rent specials?
442 N Norton Ave 442 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 N Norton Ave 442 pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 N Norton Ave 442 is pet friendly.
Does 442 N Norton Ave 442 offer parking?
No, 442 N Norton Ave 442 does not offer parking.
Does 442 N Norton Ave 442 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 N Norton Ave 442 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 N Norton Ave 442 have a pool?
No, 442 N Norton Ave 442 does not have a pool.
Does 442 N Norton Ave 442 have accessible units?
No, 442 N Norton Ave 442 does not have accessible units.
Does 442 N Norton Ave 442 have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 N Norton Ave 442 does not have units with dishwashers.

