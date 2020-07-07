All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4415 Burns Ave 1/4

4415 Burns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Burns Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Bungalow Fever in East Hollywood! Like a house! - Property Id: 181022

Contact ED @ 213-640-9404 for a viewing!!!

This beautifully renovated (be the first) one bedroom in East Hollywood has such a great vibe! We are talking NEW EVERYTHING! Including BEAUTIFUL FLOORING throughout! Each unit is detached from one another and it feels just like home!

Street parking only*
Don't waste a trip if a deal-breaker*
No laundry
Owner pays water only
615 square feet
Quartz counter tops
Cats OK
No dogs
PRIVATE FENCED PATIO :)
Looking for immediate move-ins

Cut and paste the following link for VIDEO:
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AoIY6pHFrXh5z23Ab41-lcefsVZZ?e=kKumPh

Thanks for looking!

Best,

Linder and Associates
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181022
Property Id 181022

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5382849)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 have any available units?
4415 Burns Ave 1/4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 have?
Some of 4415 Burns Ave 1/4's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Burns Ave 1/4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 offer parking?
No, 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 does not offer parking.
Does 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 have a pool?
No, 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 have accessible units?
No, 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Burns Ave 1/4 does not have units with dishwashers.

