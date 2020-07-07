4415 Burns Ave 1/4

Amenities
Bungalow Fever in East Hollywood! Like a house! - Property Id: 181022
Contact ED @ 213-640-9404 for a viewing!!!
This beautifully renovated (be the first) one bedroom in East Hollywood has such a great vibe! We are talking NEW EVERYTHING! Including BEAUTIFUL FLOORING throughout! Each unit is detached from one another and it feels just like home!
Street parking only*
No laundry
Owner pays water only
615 square feet
Quartz counter tops
Cats OK
No dogs
PRIVATE FENCED PATIO :)
Looking for immediate move-ins
Cut and paste the following link for VIDEO:
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AoIY6pHFrXh5z23Ab41-lcefsVZZ?e=kKumPh
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181022
Property Id 181022
No Dogs Allowed
