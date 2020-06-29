All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4411 VANALDEN Avenue
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

4411 VANALDEN Avenue

4411 Vanalden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in the Hills of Tarzana off Vanalden Ave. you'll find this completely renovated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. With an updated kitchen featuring an oversized island and 6 burner Viking cook top. Vaulted ceilings lead into a formal living room as well as family room that overlook the pool and grounds behind the house. A large master bedroom with walk-in closets and bathroom suite. Plus a guest unit in the back of the house that's perfect for a home office, gym, or studio, equipped with a full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 VANALDEN Avenue have any available units?
4411 VANALDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 VANALDEN Avenue have?
Some of 4411 VANALDEN Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 VANALDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4411 VANALDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 VANALDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4411 VANALDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4411 VANALDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4411 VANALDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4411 VANALDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 VANALDEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 VANALDEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4411 VANALDEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4411 VANALDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4411 VANALDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 VANALDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 VANALDEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

