4411 VANALDEN Avenue

Amenities
Nestled in the Hills of Tarzana off Vanalden Ave. you'll find this completely renovated, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. With an updated kitchen featuring an oversized island and 6 burner Viking cook top. Vaulted ceilings lead into a formal living room as well as family room that overlook the pool and grounds behind the house. A large master bedroom with walk-in closets and bathroom suite. Plus a guest unit in the back of the house that's perfect for a home office, gym, or studio, equipped with a full bathroom.