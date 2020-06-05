All apartments in Los Angeles
441 West 52nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

441 West 52nd Street

441 West 52nd Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 West 52nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Newly remodeled, unfurnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom property centrally located in the heart of Los Angeles. The property is close to downtown LA and is an affordable alternative to student housing at USC only 2 miles away. There are two designated onsite parking spots, a one-car garage, as well as accessible street parking.

The unit is spacious with high ceilings, laminate floors and tiles, and new dual pane windows throughout. There is a large kitchen equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, garbage disposal, and a stove. Additional features include a living room, one room with a private entrance, a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and two newly remodeled bathrooms. The exterior has a covered patio-- perfect for lounging and entertaining guests. Ceiling fans, AC, and heating units are installed for climate control throughout the property.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and gas. The landlord is responsible for water, sewage, and trash. Wifi access and 24-hour surveillance of the premise are provided by the landlord free of charge. It's a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome (preferably small dogs or cats) however there is a pet deposit. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this home as well. However, there is no smoking allowed inside the units.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Fortyeighth Street Park, Theresa Lindsay Park, and Vermont Square.

Bus lines: 81 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5771485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 West 52nd Street have any available units?
441 West 52nd Street has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 West 52nd Street have?
Some of 441 West 52nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 West 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 West 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 West 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 West 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 441 West 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 441 West 52nd Street does offer parking.
Does 441 West 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 West 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 West 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 441 West 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 West 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 441 West 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 West 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 West 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
