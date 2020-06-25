All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
441 LINNIE CANAL
441 LINNIE CANAL

441 Linnie Canal · No Longer Available
Location

441 Linnie Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Tastefully designed on the Canals- This FULLY FURNISHED short term lease (negotiable end date early-mid 2020) is located in one of the most desirable pockets in Venice - the Canals! Situated blocks from the beach, enjoy local shopping, restaurants, caf~s, gyms and more on Rose, Main Street, Lincoln and Abbot Kinney providing the ultimate in California living. This stunning one bedroom, one and a half bathroom home includes luxurious furnishings, fully loaded with Wi-Fi, cable, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, and a spacious outdoor patio directly accessible from the living room. Basic utilities included at the current price. Enjoy using your private patio for outdoor relaxation, dining and take a break from your busy day. The property is gated for privacy. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live the Canal lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 LINNIE CANAL have any available units?
441 LINNIE CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 LINNIE CANAL have?
Some of 441 LINNIE CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 LINNIE CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
441 LINNIE CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 LINNIE CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 441 LINNIE CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 441 LINNIE CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 441 LINNIE CANAL offers parking.
Does 441 LINNIE CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 LINNIE CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 LINNIE CANAL have a pool?
No, 441 LINNIE CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 441 LINNIE CANAL have accessible units?
No, 441 LINNIE CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 441 LINNIE CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 LINNIE CANAL has units with dishwashers.
