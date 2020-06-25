441 LINNIE CANAL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Tastefully designed on the Canals- This FULLY FURNISHED short term lease (negotiable end date early-mid 2020) is located in one of the most desirable pockets in Venice - the Canals! Situated blocks from the beach, enjoy local shopping, restaurants, caf~s, gyms and more on Rose, Main Street, Lincoln and Abbot Kinney providing the ultimate in California living. This stunning one bedroom, one and a half bathroom home includes luxurious furnishings, fully loaded with Wi-Fi, cable, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, and a spacious outdoor patio directly accessible from the living room. Basic utilities included at the current price. Enjoy using your private patio for outdoor relaxation, dining and take a break from your busy day. The property is gated for privacy. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live the Canal lifestyle!