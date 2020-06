Amenities

hardwood floors

Charming Studio with One bath unit in a Spanish 4-plex. Located in the heart of Los Feliz. Newly refinished hardwood floors in main room. Bath and Kitchen has been refurbished. Common yard. Near restaurants and shops along Hillhurst and Vermont. Easy access to all freeways and close to Griffith Park Observatory, Hollywood, Downtown, Glendale and Burbank.