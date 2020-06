4400 Cartwright Avenue

Amenities

STEP INTO THIS LUXURIOUS MODERN 2 BED + 2 BATH CONDO IN THE HEART OF TOLUCA LAKE OVERLOOKING SERENE COURTYARD. SECURITY GATED SMALL 19 UNIT BUILDING WITH 2 SEPARATE PARKING SPACES + GUEST PARKING WITH PERMIT ISSUED. 2 MASTERS EACH WITH THEIR OWN FULL BATHROOM. FIRST FLOOR SINGLE STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BEAUTIFUL CHEFS KITCHEN INCLUDES QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR. SEPARATE DINING ROOM IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE LIVING ROOM HAS COZY FIREPLACE AND LEADS OUT TO LARGE ENCLOSED PATIO. CUSTOM BUILT-IN TOP BRAND NAME WASHER AND DRYER. BEAUTIFUL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT WITH TILE IN KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHROOMS. HOA INCLUDES EQ INSURANCE, FULL GYM AND WATER. PRIME TOLUCA LAKE LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKESIDE COUNTRY CLUB, TOLUCA VILLAGE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. CLOSE TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, CITY WALK AND THE METRO RED LINE STATION. COME HOME TO TOLUCA LAKE.