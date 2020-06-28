4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Lovely Light Bright Airy Condo!! This home features vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, wood floors in the living space, designer paint, updated bathrooms with new fixtures, spacious bedrooms, a large loft space perfect for an office and finally an outdoor rooftop patio with views galore!! Located in the heart of the best that Sherman Oaks offers..just walking distance from restaurants, shopping, theaters and entertainment!! Welcome Home!!! First Showing on Saturday at 11:00