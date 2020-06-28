All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue

4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Lovely Light Bright Airy Condo!! This home features vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, wood floors in the living space, designer paint, updated bathrooms with new fixtures, spacious bedrooms, a large loft space perfect for an office and finally an outdoor rooftop patio with views galore!! Located in the heart of the best that Sherman Oaks offers..just walking distance from restaurants, shopping, theaters and entertainment!! Welcome Home!!! First Showing on Saturday at 11:00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
