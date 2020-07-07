4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sherman Oaks Townhouse,Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Plus 3rd story Loft with Laundry closet and Patio. Available for rent , Coming Soon! Dramatic living room with beamed ceilings, new laminate wood floors and livingroom fireplace. The updated kitchen offers granite counters, abundant storage space, stainless steel refrigerator and breakfast bar. The second floor includes the master suite , 2nd bedroom & 2full bathrooms,The third floor has the Laundry closet w Washer&Dryer,a spacious loft styleroom which opens to private entertaining size roof top patio. Enjoy outdoor moonlit dinners and your morning cappuccino while enjoying the treetops and mountain views. Very sought after executive home, the location affording easy access to both the Westside and Valley. Chic and sophisticated,You will love living here! Taking applications, Coming Soon.