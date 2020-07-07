All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:22 AM

4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue

4360 N Ventura Canyon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4360 N Ventura Canyon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sherman Oaks Townhouse,Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Plus 3rd story Loft with Laundry closet and Patio. Available for rent , Coming Soon! Dramatic living room with beamed ceilings, new laminate wood floors and livingroom fireplace. The updated kitchen offers granite counters, abundant storage space, stainless steel refrigerator and breakfast bar. The second floor includes the master suite , 2nd bedroom & 2full bathrooms,The third floor has the Laundry closet w Washer&Dryer,a spacious loft styleroom which opens to private entertaining size roof top patio. Enjoy outdoor moonlit dinners and your morning cappuccino while enjoying the treetops and mountain views. Very sought after executive home, the location affording easy access to both the Westside and Valley. Chic and sophisticated,You will love living here! Taking applications, Coming Soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 Ventura Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

