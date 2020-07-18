All apartments in Los Angeles
4360 Alla Road - Unit 1

4360 Alla Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4360 Alla Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful newly remodeled 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath gated private House + Large private yard and patio - Available unfurnished or furnished.

Beautiful newly remodeled 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath gated private House + Large private yard and patio, located in lovely quiet Marina del Ray / Venice adjacent neighborhood minutes away from the beach and Abbot Kinney. Spacious airy layout with plenty of natural light. House features new flooring throughout, new kitchen, stainless steel sink, recessed lighting, Air-Conditioning and Heating, remodeled bathrooms, Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Master bath and walk-in closet, and much more. Prime location, centrally located, nearby Venice, Marina del ray, Santa Monica, Culver City, Mar Vista, Beach, Freeways, etc.

For any questions, viewings, or info please text or contact Esther (818) 749-5779

(RLNE4957580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 have any available units?
4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 have?
Some of 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 Alla Road - Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
