4360 Alla Road - Unit 1

Beautiful newly remodeled 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath gated private House + Large private yard and patio, located in lovely quiet Marina del Ray / Venice adjacent neighborhood minutes away from the beach and Abbot Kinney. Spacious airy layout with plenty of natural light. House features new flooring throughout, new kitchen, stainless steel sink, recessed lighting, Air-Conditioning and Heating, remodeled bathrooms, Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Master bath and walk-in closet, and much more. Prime location, centrally located, nearby Venice, Marina del ray, Santa Monica, Culver City, Mar Vista, Beach, Freeways, etc.



For any questions, viewings, or info please text or contact Esther (818) 749-5779



(RLNE4957580)