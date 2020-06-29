All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

436 LEVERING Avenue

436 Levering Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

436 Levering Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely renovated home in Westwood Hills, plus an addition of about 1000 sq.ft. located South of Montana and Sunset Close to UCLA. 3625 sq.ft. of open floor plan with indoor/outdoor entertainment. Lovely back yard includes fire pit and built in grill. This two story home has 4 en-suite bedrooms with a guest bathroom. One entire level offers an individual suite with its own separate entrance. Viking appliances, elevator, high ceilings, laundry facilities, ample storage & personal finishes & attention to detail are way beyond what one expects. Warner School District.This property is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 LEVERING Avenue have any available units?
436 LEVERING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 LEVERING Avenue have?
Some of 436 LEVERING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 LEVERING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 LEVERING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 LEVERING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 436 LEVERING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 436 LEVERING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 436 LEVERING Avenue offers parking.
Does 436 LEVERING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 LEVERING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 LEVERING Avenue have a pool?
No, 436 LEVERING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 436 LEVERING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 LEVERING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 LEVERING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 LEVERING Avenue has units with dishwashers.

