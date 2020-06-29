436 LEVERING Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Completely renovated home in Westwood Hills, plus an addition of about 1000 sq.ft. located South of Montana and Sunset Close to UCLA. 3625 sq.ft. of open floor plan with indoor/outdoor entertainment. Lovely back yard includes fire pit and built in grill. This two story home has 4 en-suite bedrooms with a guest bathroom. One entire level offers an individual suite with its own separate entrance. Viking appliances, elevator, high ceilings, laundry facilities, ample storage & personal finishes & attention to detail are way beyond what one expects. Warner School District.This property is also for sale.